Research and Markets - Global Travel Vaccines Market 2016-2020: Market Growth at CAGR of 6.83% - Growing Demand Among Travelers / Additional Age Group Approval / Inclusion in NIP

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Travel Vaccines Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global travel vaccines market to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% during the period 2016-2020.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global travel vaccines market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various vaccines administered to actively immunize meningococcal disease, Japanese encephalitis, rabies, typhoid, yellow fever, hepatitis B, and hepatitis A.

The report also considers the revenues to be generated from the sales of vaccines that are expected to be launched into the market during the forecast period. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

As the world continues to move toward globalization, the international travels will keep increasing. This fuels the demand for travel vaccines as the prevalence of infectious diseases are specifically region prone, unlike that of other indications. As vaccines are largely used as a preventive measure against these known infectious diseases, the travelers are advised to follow the region-specific immunization plan.



The market is growing because various government bodies have mandated the immunization of travelers visiting the infectious-prone areas with various types of vaccines. This, in turn, prevents the spread of infection and averts any chances of epidemic outbreaks.



Key vendors



GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Pfizer

Sanofi

Other prominent vendors



Abbott

AstraZeneca

Bavarian Nordic

Baxter

Beijing Minhai Biotechnology

Bharat Biotech

Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals

Bio-Med

Seqirus CSL

Crucell

CSL

Dynavax Technologies

Emergent BioSolutions

GlycoVaxyn

GreenSignal Bio Pharma

Hualan Biological Engineering

Imunoloski Zavod

Indian Immunologicals

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

LG Life Sciences

Lupin

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Novavax

Nuron Biotech

Panacea Biotec

Pfizer

Protein Sciences

Roche

SK Chemicals

Sinovac Biotech

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Vacunas Finlay

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Valneva,

Zydus Cadila

