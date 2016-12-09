Research and Markets - Global Travel Vaccines Market 2016-2020: Market Growth at CAGR of 6.83% - Growing Demand Among Travelers / Additional Age Group Approval / Inclusion in NIP

DUBLIN, Dec 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Travel Vaccines Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global travel vaccines market to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% during the period 2016-2020.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global travel vaccines market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various vaccines administered to actively immunize meningococcal disease, Japanese encephalitis, rabies, typhoid, yellow fever, hepatitis B, and hepatitis A.
The report also considers the revenues to be generated from the sales of vaccines that are expected to be launched into the market during the forecast period. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
As the world continues to move toward globalization, the international travels will keep increasing. This fuels the demand for travel vaccines as the prevalence of infectious diseases are specifically region prone, unlike that of other indications. As vaccines are largely used as a preventive measure against these known infectious diseases, the travelers are advised to follow the region-specific immunization plan.
The market is growing because various government bodies have mandated the immunization of travelers visiting the infectious-prone areas with various types of vaccines. This, in turn, prevents the spread of infection and averts any chances of epidemic outbreaks.
Key vendors
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Merck
- Pfizer
- Sanofi
Other prominent vendors
- Abbott
- AstraZeneca
- Bavarian Nordic
- Baxter
- Beijing Minhai Biotechnology
- Bharat Biotech
- Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals
- Bio-Med
- Seqirus CSL
- Crucell
- CSL
- Dynavax Technologies
- Emergent BioSolutions
- GlycoVaxyn
- GreenSignal Bio Pharma
- Hualan Biological Engineering
- Imunoloski Zavod
- Indian Immunologicals
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals
- LG Life Sciences
- Lupin
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
- Novavax
- Nuron Biotech
- Panacea Biotec
- Protein Sciences
- Roche
- SK Chemicals
- Sinovac Biotech
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Vacunas Finlay
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals
- Valneva,
- Zydus Cadila
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Regulatory scenario of vaccines
Part 06: Market landscape
Part 07: Market segmentation by disease type
Part 08: Market segmentation by composition
Part 09: Geographical segmentation
Part 10: Market drivers
Part 11: Impact of drivers
Part 12: Market challenges
Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 14: Market trends
Part 15: Vendor landscape
Part 16: Key vendor analysis
Part 17: Appendix
