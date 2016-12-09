Research and Markets - Global Cyber Security Market Research Report 2015-2021: Focus on the Aerospace, Government, Financial Services, Telecommunication, Healthcare & Others

DUBLIN, Dec 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cyber Security Market, by Solution, by Vertical: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2015 - 2021" report to their offering.

The report provides forecast and analysis for the cyber security market on a global and regional level. The study gives historic data of cyber security industry along with an estimate from the year 2016 to 2021 based on revenue (USD Billion). This report includes drivers and restraints for the cyber security along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the cyber security market on a global level. The report covers an extensive competitive analysis of key players in the cyber security market.



In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the cyber security market, we have included a detailed segmentation of hydrogen peroxide. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the hydrogen peroxide market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein solution segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



This report analyzes the cyber security market on a global basis, with further breakdown into segments. The study covers a cross-sectional analysis of the market based on parameters such as geography, security type, solution and vertical. The analysis covers market estimates in terms of revenue and forecast for the period of 2015 to 2021.



The key vendors active in this cyber security market are Symantec, IBM, McAfee, Northrop Grumman, Booz Allen Hamilton, CSC and among others. Players in cyber security market are expected to develop more advanced and user-friendly solutions to continuously evolving cyber crimes.



The report segments the global cyber security market as:



Cyber Security Market: Security Type Analysis



- Network Security

- Cloud Security

- Wireless Security

- Others



Cyber Security Market: Solution Segment Analysis



- Identity And Access Management (IAM)

- Encryption

- Risk And Compliance Management

- Data Loss Prevention

- Antivirus And Antimalware

- Firewall And

- Others



Cyber Security Market: Vertical Segment Analysis



- Aerospace

- Government

- Financial Services

- Telecommunication

- Healthcare

- Others



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Cyber Security Market: Industry Analysis



Chapter 4. Global Cyber Security Market: Competitive Landscape



Chapter 5. Global Cyber Security Market: Security Type Overview



Chapter 6. Global cyber security Market: Solution Overview



Chapter 7. Global cyber security Market: vertical Overview



Chapter 8. Global cyber security Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



Chapter 10. Patents



Companies Mentioned



- Booz Allen Hamilton

- CSC

- IBM

- McAfee

- Northrop Grumman

- Symantec



