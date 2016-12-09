Research and Markets - Global Electrical Conductors Market for Power Industry to Grow 6% by 2020 with Apar Industries, CTC & Global Nexans Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Electrical Conductors Market for Power Industry 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The report forecasts the global electrical conductor market for power industry 2016-2020 to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the period 2016-2020.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electrical conductor market for power industry 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global electrical conductor market for the power industry during 2016-2020.
One of latest trends in the market is rise in demand for high-temperature superconducting cables. A superconducting high power transmission and distribution cable is capable of transmitting and distributing about 5-10 times the electrical current than that carried by a conventional copper or aluminum cable, besides offering a significantly enhanced efficiency. A superconducting power cable system comprises hundreds of strands of superconducting wire wound around a copper core. A cryogenic coolant, which is usually liquid nitrogen refrigerant, operating at 77 K, is used to maintain ideal operating conditions. These cables transmit and distribute electricity at voltage levels ranging from 60 to 765 kV in transmission and 5 to 46 kV in distribution.
According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is increased demand for power generation. The power demand has increased significantly across the globe. Further, growth in population and global economy is expected to drive this trend in future as well. Also, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the world power demand is expected to increase from 19,004 TWh in 2011 to 34,454 TWh by 2035. The population rise and growing economic development would require substantial amount of power to sustain in the economy.
Key vendors:
- Apar Industries
- CTC Global
- General Cable
- Nexans
- Sterlite Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by application
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Market drivers
Part 09: Impact of drivers
Part 10: Market challenges
Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mxkkvx/global_electrical
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716