Research and Markets - Global Electrical Conductors Market for Power Industry to Grow 6% by 2020 with Apar Industries, CTC & Global Nexans Dominating

The report forecasts the global electrical conductor market for power industry 2016-2020 to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the period 2016-2020.



One of latest trends in the market is rise in demand for high-temperature superconducting cables. A superconducting high power transmission and distribution cable is capable of transmitting and distributing about 5-10 times the electrical current than that carried by a conventional copper or aluminum cable, besides offering a significantly enhanced efficiency. A superconducting power cable system comprises hundreds of strands of superconducting wire wound around a copper core. A cryogenic coolant, which is usually liquid nitrogen refrigerant, operating at 77 K, is used to maintain ideal operating conditions. These cables transmit and distribute electricity at voltage levels ranging from 60 to 765 kV in transmission and 5 to 46 kV in distribution.



According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is increased demand for power generation. The power demand has increased significantly across the globe. Further, growth in population and global economy is expected to drive this trend in future as well. Also, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the world power demand is expected to increase from 19,004 TWh in 2011 to 34,454 TWh by 2035. The population rise and growing economic development would require substantial amount of power to sustain in the economy.



Key vendors:



Apar Industries

CTC Global

General Cable

Nexans

Sterlite Technologies



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



