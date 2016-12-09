Research and Markets - Global Mining Laboratory Automation Solutions Market 2016-2020 - Key Vendors are Bruker, FLSmidth & ROCKLABS

DUBLIN, Dec 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global mining laboratory automation solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 0.15% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mining laboratory automation solutions market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of hardware and software licenses, upgrades of existing solutions, and maintenance and services for calculating laboratory automation solutions market value in the mining industry.

One of latest trends in the market is outsourcing of mining laboratory functions to commercial laboratories. Earlier, large mining houses used to have centralized laboratories for exploration samples, with each mine having a specific laboratory to meet only that mine's requirements. The centralized laboratory used to maintain QC functions at the subsidiary laboratories. However, there is a strong trend of outsourcing all geological analytical requirements, particularly in exploration and mining, carried out at commercial analytical laboratories. Outsourcing of the laboratory functions enables the mining companies to assign capital and staff more efficiently and concentrate on core competencies. The impartiality of the third party ensures that the results are transparent and meet the regulatory requirements.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is inefficiencies in conventional analytical mining laboratory. In a traditional mining analytical laboratory, all the sand samples are manually logged on arrival at the lab and all the sample preparation analysis steps are processed manually. These include splitting and weighing steps, between-sample cleaning processes, pressed powder pellet preparation for X-ray fluorescence (XRFs), and loading of samples into analytical instruments. The conventional laboratories require large staff complements as sample preparation is labor intensive. The mining laboratories need to run 24/7 because the control samples from mining require fast TAT, and this increases staff requirements further.

Key vendors:

Bruker

FLSmidth

Thermo Fisher Scientific

ROCKLABS

