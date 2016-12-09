VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- Candelaria Mining Corp. ("Candelaria" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: CXX) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved a change of its trading symbol from "CXX" to "CAND". Effective at market opening on December 12, 2016, Candelaria's common shares will commence trading under the ticker symbol "CAND" on the TSXV stock market.

No action is required to be taken by the Company's current shareholders in connection with the symbol change. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Candelaria Mining Corp.

Sokhie Puar

President & Director

(604) 408-1990



