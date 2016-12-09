Nobel Museum Partners With HTC Vive To Launch First VR Exhibit





"Exploring Matter" launches February 2017 at the Nobel Museum Exhibition in Dubai and as a free VR app on Viveport

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Coinciding with Nobel Week commemorating the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony, HTC Corporation and the Nobel Museum have announced a partnership to create the first virtual reality experience showcasing the contributions of Nobel laureates. The VR experience "Exploring Matter" takes viewers on a journey through time and space to bring discoveries from some of the greatest cosmologists and physicists to life through VR.

The Nobel Museum and HTC Vive are creating the virtual reality app for a Vive VR exhibit at the Nobel Museum Exhibition in Dubai in February 2017. The VR exhibit will also be shown in the Nobel Museum in Stockholm, and available globally as a free app on Viveport, HTC's VR app store.

"The Nobel Museum is extremely happy about the collaboration with HTC regarding the development of a VR experience where the Nobel Prize in physics will be visualized," said Dr. Olov Amelin, Director of the Nobel Museum.

The Nobel Prize is an institution that is entirely based on recognizing great contributions to humanity. Naturally, winners of the Nobel Prize are among those who have advanced our knowledge of the universe. Among Nobel's greatest laureates are those recognized in physics and the science of space for their discoveries behind the Big Bang, the Aurora Borealis, the Sun's fusion process, gravitational waves and radio waves. The experience being developed for Vive will highlight these five areas and take people through a virtual reality tour of space and time.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Nobel Museum as they join virtual reality ecosystem, recognizing the power of VR to deliver memorable and lasting experiences," said Rikard Steiber, President of Viveport and SVP of VR at HTC. "We believe that the mysteries of space and physics can best be explained when you experience the breakthrough achievements of Nobel Prize winners in VR - imagine being there when the Big Bang happens, or view the Northern Lights up close."

The initiative with the Nobel Museum is the latest in HTC Vive's effort to bring VR to art, education and culture. HTC recently collaborated with TIME-LIFE on "Remembering Pearl Harbor," a VR experience commemorating the 75th anniversary of the attack with exhibitions at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York City and the Newsuem in Washington D.C. Last month, Vive collaborated with the Royal Academy of Arts in London on the world's first 3-D printed VR art exhibit. HTC has also partnered on a new VR center coming this year to La Geode, part of Paris' Science and Industry Museum.

HTC, the HTC logo are the trademarks of HTC Corporation. All other names of companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Logo- http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160929/413585LOGO



