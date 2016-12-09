String Inverter Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2021 - Easy Installation & Customization is Driving Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

String inverters are used in residential, commercial & industrial, and utilities. Decrease balance of system cost, remove systems monitoring capabilities, and easy installation & customization are expected to drive the string inverter market. On the other hand, shading one panel reduces the efficiency of panels, along with heat losses due to the large size of the inverter, is the major restraint of the global string inverter market.

With regard to system type, the off-grid segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR. Though off-grid technology is cheaper, the string inverter application is not very cost effective, which restricts the installation of string inverter at a large scale, such as three-phase string inverters.

In coming years, with declining solar module, inverter, and overall solar systems prices, off-grid string inverters are expected to gain momentum.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for string inverters, with China and India being the biggest markets in the region. It is estimated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, owing to government targets, policy support (tax incentives and RPOs), incentives such as feed-in tariffs, and tenders & competitive bidding in the region.

ABB Limited

Chint Power Systems Co., Ltd.

Delta Energy System Gmbh

Fronius International Gmbh

Ginlong Technologies

Growatt New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Kaco New Energy Gmbh

Samil Power Co., Ltd.

Schneider Electric Solar

SMA Solar Technology AG

Solaredge Technologies, Inc.

Solarmax Group

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Yaskawa - Solectria Solar

