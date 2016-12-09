sprite-preloader
09.12.2016 | 22:11
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

String Inverter Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2021 - Easy Installation & Customization is Driving Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "String Inverter Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

String inverters are used in residential, commercial & industrial, and utilities. Decrease balance of system cost, remove systems monitoring capabilities, and easy installation & customization are expected to drive the string inverter market. On the other hand, shading one panel reduces the efficiency of panels, along with heat losses due to the large size of the inverter, is the major restraint of the global string inverter market.

With regard to system type, the off-grid segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR. Though off-grid technology is cheaper, the string inverter application is not very cost effective, which restricts the installation of string inverter at a large scale, such as three-phase string inverters.

In coming years, with declining solar module, inverter, and overall solar systems prices, off-grid string inverters are expected to gain momentum.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for string inverters, with China and India being the biggest markets in the region. It is estimated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, owing to government targets, policy support (tax incentives and RPOs), incentives such as feed-in tariffs, and tenders & competitive bidding in the region.

Companies Mentioned:

  • ABB Limited
  • Chint Power Systems Co., Ltd.
  • Delta Energy System Gmbh
  • Fronius International Gmbh
  • Ginlong Technologies
  • Growatt New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
  • Kaco New Energy Gmbh
  • Samil Power Co., Ltd.
  • Schneider Electric Solar
  • SMA Solar Technology AG
  • Solaredge Technologies, Inc.
  • Solarmax Group
  • Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.
  • Yaskawa - Solectria Solar

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5Market Overview

6 String Inverter Market, by Phase

7 String Inverter Market, by System Type

8 String Inverter Market, by End-User

9 String Inverter Market, by Power Rating

10 String Inverter Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l32vf9/string_inverter

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire