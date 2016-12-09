Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2016) - Delrand Resources Limited (TSXV: DRN.H) (the "Company") announces that, further to its November 16, 2016 press release, it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 100,000 common shares of the Company at a price of Cdn$0.52 per share for gross proceeds of Cdn$52,000 (the "Offering"). The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes.

The Company also announces that, further to its November 16, 2016 press release, it has closed the settlement, with certain arm's length debt holders of the Company, of an aggregate of Cdn$61,000 of debt through the issuance to such holders of an aggregate of 122,000 common shares of the Company (the "Debt Settlement").

All shares issued in connection with the Offering and the Debt Settlement will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

