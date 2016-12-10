Prince George, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2016) - Mr. Anton Novak of Prince George, BC ("Novak"), reports that he has acquired 5,000,000 shares of EnGold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: EGM) (hereinafter "EnGold") directly from EnGold through a private placement of flow-through units (the "Units"). The Units consist of one flow-through share and one warrant to purchase an additional non-flow-through share at a price of $0.30 for a period of two years. The shares of EnGold were acquired by Novak for investment purposes, and Novak may acquire ownership of, or control or direction over, additional securities of EnGold in the future.

Following the acquisitions referred to herein, Novak has beneficial ownership, direction or control over an aggregate of 24,975,400 shares representing 14.39% of the issued and outstanding common shares of EnGold.

An early warning report in respect of these acquisitions acquisition will be filed with the applicable securities commissions and will be available on SEDAR within two business days of this release.



