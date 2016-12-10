

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's leading index that signals future course of economic activity strengthened in October, the Conference Board reported late Friday.



The leading economic index rose 0.4 percent in October from September, when it grew only by 0.2 percent. This was the fourth consecutive increase in the score.



Similarly, the coincident index, which reflects the current economic activity, climbed at a faster pace of 0.2 percent, following a 0.1 percent rise in September.



During April to October, the leading index gained 0.9 percent and the coincident index rose 1.1 percent.



