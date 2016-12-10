How to Get Into The Driving Seat of Your Life And Achieve Your Dreams

LEICESTER, England, December 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The new life coaching book "Life in the Driving Seat: taking your road trip to happiness" by UK life coach and therapist Ann Finnemore is a motivational yet practical coaching guide to achieving the future you want. Throughout the book the life coaching process is presented in a practical and accessible way using the analogy of a road trip to illustrate each stage. The book can be used for both personal and business goals.

The book leads you from the first step of taking responsibility and ownership of your life ("getting into the driving seat"), through learning how to avoid being knocked off-course, all the way to successful arrival at the destination - the future you want.

The journey taken is one of self-discovery as well as of successful achievement.

Within each chapter of the book, along with the information and guidance you need to make your personal journey to success, there are practical activities.These activities are the actual stages of the journey, so by completing them you are moving towards your overall goal.

Ann says, "As a life and career coach, I see amazing changes in my clients through the combination of practical planning methods combined with techniques to replace negative thinking patterns with positive, success-focussed patterns. I wanted to write a book which could act as a guide for people to achieve their dreams and to achieve the future they really want.I chose to use the analogy of a car journey because it is something which most readers will be able to relate to easily. "

Ann has been a coach since 2008, and has a wide range of coaching and mentoring experience. Prior to running her coaching and therapy business, Ann was a senior manager with responsibility for implementing large national projects and programmes in the public sector.

"Life in the Driving Seat: taking your road trip to happiness " is Ann Finnemore's first book and will be available from Amazon in both paperback and kindle versions.It will also be available in epub format.The book includes links to downloadable resources to support the practical activities in each chapter.

Getting You There

Getting You There is run by husband and wife team Ann and Steve Finnemore.It provides effective life and career coaching, hypnotherapy, stress management and physical therapy. Based in South west Leicestershire, Getting You There was established in 2008.

Key Features:

"Life in the Driving Seat: taking your road trip to happiness" is written by Ann Finnemore, illustrated by Morgan Gleave and published by the Goldcrest Books International Ltd and costs £10.99 (paperback).

