

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - To avert shut down, the U.S. Senate on Friday approved a bill to fund the government through April 28 ahead of a midnight deadline.



The bill was passed by 63-36 vote in the Senate after coal-state Democrats conceded defeat in their late push for longer extension of expiring health benefits for retired coal miners and agreed to continue health benefits at a cost of $45 million for four months.



House members had already gone for the year, after their 326-96 vote in favor of the legislation on Thursday.



The funding bill would keep the government running through April 28, giving time for the upcoming Trump administration and Congress to arrange more than $1 trillion in unfinished agency budget work.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX