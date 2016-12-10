sprite-preloader
Samstag, 10.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 545 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,567 Euro		+1,017
+6,54 %
WKN: A11312 ISIN: US8872281048 Ticker-Symbol: 17T 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TIME INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TIME INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,508
16,999
13:01
16,668
17,094
09.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TIME INC
TIME INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TIME INC16,567+6,54 %