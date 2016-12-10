

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A cargo train derailment and explosion of its gas containers in the village of Hitrino in Bulgaria killed at least four people and injured more than twenty, reports said Saturday.



Two of the train's tanks, bearing liquid petroleum gas, derailed near the village station when they hit an electricity line and burst into flames. The incident occurred about 05:30 local time.



The blaze destroyed at least 20 buildings and injured over twenty people. The authorities ordered for an evacuation from the immediate surroundings of the site as some 150 firemen battled the blaze.



The local fire department chief Nikolai Nikolov said that the cause of the explosion is not obvious.



Reports said that the blames were under control and an investigation is being conducted by the police.



