Team Members across the globe volunteered in 93 countries and across 4,166 projects

Hilton (NYSE:HLT) today announced that through its Global Month of Service program, Team Members from 93 countries had contributed more than 291,000 volunteer hours to 4,166 community projects around the world. As part of Hilton's Travel with Purpose corporate responsibility program, Global Month of Service is a celebration of the community engagement efforts throughout the entire year.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161210005008/en/

Hilton's Global Month of Service (Graphic: Business Wire)

"A core part of Hilton's mission is to have a lasting, positive impact on the thousands of communities where we live, work and travel, and that is the inspiration for our annual Global Month of Service," said Christopher J. Nassetta, president and CEO of Hilton. "This year, our Team Members worked together to demonstrate a commitment to service by sharing their unique hospitality skills in truly inspiring ways."

Throughout October, Hilton collaborated with hundreds of organizations across the globe to participate in service projects from outdoor garden classrooms to mentorship programs to youth workshops. Projects aligned with Travel with Purpose's three priority areas: creating opportunities, strengthening communities and preserving the environment.

Creating Opportunities

In Cameroon, Hilton Yaoundé opened its doors to 35 local students from Sorawell Professional Training Center for Women, an organization that provides hospitality training to young women from disadvantaged backgrounds. The hotel held a week-long series of workshops with the students and a two-year apprenticeship was awarded to one student that excelled during the week.

Strengthening Communities

In the United States, more than 100 Team Members from Hilton's headquarters in McLean, Virginia partnered with REAL School Gardens, a local organization that unites teachers, parents, businesses and students to create learning gardens tailored to specific school needs. Team Members spent the day alongside the students building raised plant beds, installing outdoor white boards and planting seasonal vegetables for children to grow.

more than 100 Team Members from Hilton's headquarters in McLean, Virginia partnered with REAL School Gardens, a local organization that unites teachers, parents, businesses and students to create learning gardens tailored to specific school needs. Team Members spent the day alongside the students building raised plant beds, installing outdoor white boards and planting seasonal vegetables for children to grow. In Singapore, Team Members from Hilton's regional office joined forces with Hilton Singapore to prepare, cook, pack and deliver more than 5,000 meals to the local community in Singapore. During the event, Team Members were able to participate in a number of different roles preparing and serving in the kitchen.

Preserving The Environment

Inthe United Kingdom, more than 50 Hilton hotels are certified to the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) chain-of-custody. During Seafood Week, Team Members in Bournemouth participated in a local event to raise awareness about sustainably sourced seafood. Students from Bournemouth and Poole College teamed up with TV Chef Matt Tebbutt at the Hilton Bournemouth restaurant, Schpoons Forx, to serve the best sustainable British seafood to more than 60 special guests.

As a business of people serving people, Hilton has been dedicated to spreading its hospitality from properties into local communities for nearly 100 years. While community service is highlighted during October, Hilton's Team Members dedicate their time, passion and unique brand of hospitality to create positive change throughout the entire year. Since 2012, Hilton Team Members have completed more than 14,960 projects worldwide and contributed more than 804,620 hours of community service.

About Travel with Purpose

Travel with Purpose is Hilton's corporate responsibility commitment to providing shared value to its business and communities by creating opportunities for individuals to reach their full potential; strengthening communities where Hilton operates; and preserving environments through the measurement, analysis and improvement of the company's use of natural resources. Visit cr.hiltonworldwide.com to learn more.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE:HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, comprising more than 4,800 managed, franchised, owned and leased hotels and timeshare properties with nearly 789,000 rooms in 104 countries and territories. For 97 years, Hilton has been dedicated to continuing its tradition of providing exceptional guest experiences. The company's portfolio of 13 world-class global brands includes Hilton Hotels Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels Resorts, Conrad Hotels Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where Hilton HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. Visit news.hiltonworldwide.com for more information and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Flickr, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161210005008/en/

Contacts:

Hilton

Astrid Egerton-Vernon

+1 703 883 5696

astrid.egerton-vernon@hilton.com

or

Lana Petruzzo

+1 703 883 6065

lana.petruzzo@hilton.com