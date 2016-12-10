SACRAMENTO, CA--(Marketwired - December 10, 2016) - Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) Executive Director Timothy Quinn issued the following statement today regarding passage of comprehensive water legislation by the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives this week. ACWA supported passage of S. 612, which addresses the nation's water infrastructure needs and includes provisions to address lead in drinking water, California drought, and long-standing water settlement agreements with Native Americans.

"This legislation is important to California's water future and is consistent with our state's policy of managing water resources for the coequal goals of enhancing ecosystem health and improving water supply reliability.

"It reflects a compromise to address the devastating effects of drought in California and the West, and we commend House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senator Dianne Feinstein for their diligence in crafting a bill that moves us toward the coequal goals. We also appreciate the hard work and support of the California congressional delegation to bring this legislation to fruition after five years of effort.

"S. 612 contains key Water Resources Development Act provisions that authorize numerous projects in California, including restoration of the Los Angeles River, Lake Tahoe and the Salton Sea. It also authorizes $515 million for water storage, recycling and reuse, and desalination projects in California - projects that will benefit the entire state and make a difference in building drought resilience and meeting future water needs.

"The drought language included in the bill reflects a balanced compromise that will help provide improved water supplies without violating the Endangered Species Act or biological opinions. In short, it reflects compromises that will improve water supplies for all Californians. We need a partnership with the federal government that will move us closer to achieving the coequal goals, not further away. We urge President Obama to sign this legislation."

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose 430+ members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com. ACWA also manages Save Our Water-the state's official water conservation outreach program - in partnership with the California Department of Water Resources. More information is at www.saveourwater.com.

