HBKU Issues Call for Papers for 7th Media for All International Conference on Audiovisual Translation

Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) Translation and Interpreting Institute (TII), part of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS), is accepting submissions from scholars and professionals who are passionate about audiovisual translation (AVT) for the 7th Media for All International Conference on Audiovisual Translation. The Conference will be held in Doha, Qatar, from October 23 to 25, 2017 in Education City. The aim of the conference is to address the rapid expansion of audiovisual communication and translation services in the global market, as well as creating a platform for intercultural exchange to build human capacity by sharing best practices and research in the field.

The theme of the conference is to highlight cutting-edge professional practices and research topics that map the current status of the profession, production and distribution techniques, and end-user needs for AVT services. Through papers, panels, and round-table discussions, participants will gain insight into the new AVT landscape. Professionals and academics will engage with peers to learn more about new media, formats, and contexts, alongside innovative approaches to solve challenges.

Dr. Amal Mohammed Al-Malki, Dean of CHSS noted: "Audiovisual translation has become a major driving force in the world of communication at large. The challenges and opportunities of the rapid changes in society and technology are reason enough to dedicate a whole conference to this theme. By hosting Media for All at TII-HBKU, we wish to make Qatar a hub for the development of audiovisual translation in the Arab world. We encourage scholars, researchers and stakeholders to use this forum as an opportunity to plan ahead towards 2022."

The 7th Media for All International Conference on Audiovisual Translation will create an open meeting space for sharing the challenges and opportunities of the AVT field. It will directly help address Qatar's requirements in developing the tourism and sports industry for the upcoming FIFA World Cup to be hosted by the country in 2022. For the broader Arab region, this conference will enable them to gain valuable insights into novel working and monetizing approaches in AVT, paving the way for the entire region to achieve excellence through specialization.

Submissions to the conference should reflect topics within the global AVT landscape. Some sample categories include: language transfer on screen, innovation and new technologies, and status of audiovisual translation in the Arab world. The complete list is available on the conference website.

To submit your proposal and to get more information on The 7th Media for All International Conference on Audiovisual Translation, visit http://www.tii.qa/en/7th-media-all-international-conference. The deadline for submissions is December 15, 2016.

