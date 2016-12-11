Is Apple Stock Set to Skyrocket?
Despite being one of the most profitable companies on the planet, some investors continue to remain bearish on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:APPL). But for brokerage firm Drexel Hamilton, LLC, Apple stock is only heading upward. One analyst has set a price target of $185.00, which is a good ways up from the current $114.00 per share.
The Wall Street firm claimed that Apple stock is "one of the most underappreciated stocks in the world," according to a research note sent to clients on.
