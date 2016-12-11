Helsinki is supporting the X Factor UK finalist Saara Aalto with a video which has greetings from the Mayor of Helsinki, Jussi Pajunen, Santa Claus, people from Slush and many more.

Saara Aalto performed in Helsinki, at Senate Square a week ago on Monday the 5th of December, for over 10 000 people.

In Finland we have this thing called "Torilla tavataan". Tori (= market square) is both a place in Helsinki and a state of mind. Every once in a while a nation of introverts turn crazy and people gather to Tori and celebrate.

This usually happens when Finland wins something big (usually it's icehockey, once the Eurovision Song Contest).

Now people in Helsinki are very excited about the singing sensation and X Factor UK finalist, Saara Aalto. If Saara wins, we will definitely meet at the Tori once again!

Torilla tavataan let's meet at Tori!

Go get them, girl! The whole city of Helsinki supports the X Factor UK finalist Saara Aalto. Torilla tavataan!

Pictures from Saara Aalto's performance at the Senate Square in Helsinki: Kimmo Brandt Compic.

