OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/11/16 -- The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada has reached tentative deals for over 18,000 public service professionals.

"These deals are not just good for our members, they're good for all Canadians," said Institute President Debi Daviau. "We've made major progress on issues of public interest, including scientific integrity, contracting out, domestic violence and the safety of northern nurses."

In an unprecedented agreement, PIPSC has enshrined scientific integrity in collective agreements. Scientists will have the right to express themselves on science and their research without being designated as official spokespersons.

The deals secure a 5% general economic increase over four years, starting in 2014 when the last contract expired. Additional monetary agreements were made based on professional and occupation-specific deficiencies.

The parties have established a process to improve employee wellness and support, inside a collective agreement, so that members will never have to choose between going to work sick or staying at home without pay. Until a new system has been agreed to at the bargaining table in the next round, the existing sick leave system remains firmly intact.

The tentative agreements apply to members from the AV, RE, SH and SP groups. The government's proposals to the NR group were not sufficient for continuing negotiations, leading to an application for binding conciliation. Negotiations are ongoing for over 32,000 other PIPSC members.

"The gains we made in this round of bargaining were only possible because of the solidarity of our members, other federal bargaining agents and the entire labour movement in Canada," said Daviau. "The President of the Treasury Board, Scott Brison, was committed to a fair process and improving conditions for bargaining. I thank him for living up to those commitments."

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada represents some 55,000 scientists, Information Technology experts, auditors and other public service professionals, most of whom work for the federal government.

