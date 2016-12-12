

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan were up 4.1 percent in October, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - coming in at 878.3 billion yen.



That beat forecasts for a gain of 1.1 percent following the 3.3 percent decline in September.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders tumbled 5.6 percent - shy of expectations for a fall of 4.9 percent following the 4.3 percent gain in the previous month.



The total number of machinery orders, including those volatile ones for ships and from electric power companies, added 1.2 percent on month but tumbled 15.8 percent on year to 984.2 billion yen.



