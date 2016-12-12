

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan picked up 0.4 percent on month in November, the Bank of Japan said on Monday.



That beat expectations for 0.3 percent following the 0.1 percent decline in 0.1 percent in October.



On a yearly basis, producer prices slid 2.2 percent versus forecasts for a fall of 2.3 percent following the 2.7 percent slide in the previous month.



Export prices added 0.4 percent on month and 0.1 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices gained 2.2 percent on month and fell 1.7 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX