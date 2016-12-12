

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had retreated almost 75 points or 2.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,230-point plateau, and the market may add to its winnings on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to a spike in the price of crude oil, although the upside may be capped by the likelihood of a rate hike from the FOMC. The European and U.S. markets were up, and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financials, properties and resource stocks.



For the day, the index gained 17.52 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 3,232.88 after trading between 3,207.04 and 3,244.80. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 7.36 points or 0.35 percent to end at 2,070.01.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China climbed 0.93 percent, while Bank of China spiked 1.99 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.10 percent, Vanke added 0.28 percent, Gemdale gained 0.70 percent, PetroChina perked 0.92 percent, China Shenhua was up 0.23 percent and China Unicom advanced 0.14 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved higher on Friday as the major averages again hit record closing highs.



The Dow added 142.04 points or 0.7 percent to 19,756.85, the NASDAQ rose 27.14 points or 0.5 percent to 5,444.50 and the S&P was up 13.34 points or 0.6 percent to 2,259.53. For the week, the NASDAQ surged 3.6 percent, while the Dow and the S&P both jumped 3.1 percent.



The markets got a bump from crude oil prices, which capped a strong week by jumping above $51 a barrel.



In economic news, the University of Michigan reported a bigger than expected improvement in consumer sentiment in December.



But trading activity was subdued as traders look ahead to Wednesday's monetary policy announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter-point.



