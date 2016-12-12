

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan jumped 4.1 percent in October, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - standing at 878.3 billion yen.



The headline figure beat forecasts for a gain of 1.1 percent following the 3.3 percent decline in September.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders tumbled 5.6 percent - shy of expectations for a fall of 4.9 percent following the 4.3 percent gain in the previous month.



The total number of machinery orders, including those volatile ones for ships and from electric power companies, added 1.2 percent on month but tumbled 15.8 percent on year to 984.2 billion yen.



Manufacturing orders slid 1.4 percent on month and 9.0 percent on year to 331.0 billion yen in October, while non-manufacturing orders added 4.6 percent on month and slumped 3.9 percent on year to 533.6 billion yen.



Government orders surged 23.5 percent on month and 31.2 percent on year to 272.4 billion yen. Orders from overseas gained 1.9 percent on month and plunged 35.3 percent on year to 799.8 billion yen. Orders from agencies lost 8.4 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year to 111.1 billion yen.



For the fourth quarter, core machine orders are forecast to have fallen 5.9 percent on quarter and gain 3.7 percent on year.



Also on Monday, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices picked up 0.4 percent on month in November. That beat expectations for 0.3 percent following the 0.1 percent decline in 0.1 percent in October.



On a yearly basis, producer prices slid 2.2 percent versus forecasts for a fall of 2.3 percent following the 2.7 percent slide in the previous month.



Export prices added 0.4 percent on month and 0.1 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices gained 2.2 percent on month and fell 1.7 percent on year.



