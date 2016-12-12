Calypso Technology to Hire Aggressively in 2017, Following a Record Year in 2016

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Calypso Technology Inc., a leading provider of capital markets and investment management software, today announced that itbooked 20 new clients in 2016 and is planning a rapid expansion of its workforce in 2017.

The firm added a wide range of new customers, including banks, insurance companies, and asset managers, closing its largest quarter ever and exceeding last year's record. The new clients came from all over the world, developed and emerging markets alike.

To support this growth and ensure they maintain momentum in the new year, Calypso also announced it will substantially increase its workforce in 2017. They currently plan to hire over 170 new employees next year, with substantial investments in Calypso Cloud Services, Research & Development, and Sales & Marketing.

"We are thankful to our new and existing customers for their support and the confidence placed in us," said Calypso CEO Pascal Xatart. "Our uncompromising commitment to quality and professionalism, combined with investments in technologies like Cloud Services and Blockchain, position Calypso at the cutting edge of innovation in capital market software."

Calypso was recently awarded the 2016 Technology Provider of the Year by Asia Risk Magazine and was named a leader in the 2016 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Trading Platforms. Calypso was the #1 selling Treasury and Capital Markets Solution for the seventh consecutive year in the 2016 IBS Sales League Table.

About Calypso Technology, Inc.

Calypso Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of cross-asset front-to-back technology solutions for financial markets. It provides customers with a single platform for consolidation, innovation and growth. With 19 years of experience delivering software and services for trading, risk management, processing and accounting, the Calypso solution helps bring simplicity to complex business and technology challenges. Calypso solutions address needs for the capital markets, investment management, clearing, collateral, treasury and liquidity. Clients can benefit from greater efficiency, improved risk management, better allocation of capital, faster regulatory compliance, quicker time to market and reduced Total Cost of Ownership. Calypso Technology offers solutions that improve reliability, adaptability and scalability.

Calypso is used by over 34,000 market professionals in over 60 countries representing more than 200 financial institutions across Asia, Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Calypso Technology has over 700 staff in 21 global offices, with headquarters in San Francisco, California. "Calypso" is a registered trademark of Calypso Technology, Inc. in the United States, the European Union and other jurisdictions. Other parties' trademarks or service marks are the property of their respective owners and should be treated as such. www.calypso.com

Media Contacts:

Calypso Technology

Chris Shayne

chris_shayne@calypso.com

+1-415-530-4147