

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Iran Air announced an agreement for 80 aircraft that includes 50 737 MAX 8s, 15 777-300ERs and 15 777-9s, valued at $16.6 billion at list prices.



Based on its Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Iran Air announced in June, the contract was reached within the terms of the U.S. Government license issued to Boeing in September.



Boeing said it coordinated closely with the U.S. Government throughout the process leading up to the sale and continues to follow all license requirements as it moves forward to implement the sales agreement.



Today's agreement will support tens of thousands of U.S. jobs directly associated with production and delivery of the 777-300ERs and nearly 100,000 U.S. jobs in the U.S. aerospace value stream for the full course of deliveries. The first airplanes under this agreement are scheduled for delivery in 2018, Boeing said.



