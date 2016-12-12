

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher on Monday, tracking the gains on Wall Street Friday and the surge in crude oil prices after OPEC and non-OPEC producers agreed on oil output cuts. Better-than-expected Japanese core machine orders data also boosted sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 246.62 points or 1.30 percent to 19,242.99, off a high of 19,280.93 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Canon is adding 0.6 percent and Panasonic is advancing 0.7 percent, while Toshiba is losing more than 2 percent and Sony is down 0.2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is advancing more than 1 percent and Honda is rising 2 percent. Fast Retailing is higher by more than 2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding more than 1 percent and JX Holdings is up 0.4 percent as crude oil prices surged more than 4 percent in Asian trades following the OPEC-non OPEC deal to cut oil output.



Among the other major gainers, Kikkoman Corp. is rising more than 5 percent, Dentsu is higher by almost 5 percent, and Mitsubishi Motors is advancing almost 5 percent. On the flip side, Sumitomo Metal Mining is losing almost 3 percent and Eisai Co. is down more than 2 percent.



In economic news, the Cabinet Office said that core machine orders in Japan jumped 4.1 percent in October, standing at 878.3 billion yen. The headline figure beat forecasts for a gain of 1.1 percent following the 3.3 percent decline in September.



The Bank of Japan said that producer prices picked up 0.4 percent on month in November. That beat expectations for 0.3 percent following the 0.1 percent decline in October.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 115 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday, with the major averages ending at record closing highs. Reflecting the optimism about Trump being in the White House, the University of Michigan released a report showing a much bigger than expected improvement in consumer sentiment in the month of December.



The Dow advanced 142.04 points or 0.7 percent to 19,756.85, the Nasdaq rose 27.14 points or 0.5 percent to 5,444.50 and the S&P 500 climbed 13.34 points or 0.6 percent to 2,259.53.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rallied Friday, even amid signs that U.S. production will surge in the next few months. January WTI oil settled at $51.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $0.66, or 1.3 percent.



