NANJING, China, Dec. 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- China on Dec 7 released a five-year plan for intelligent manufacturing at the World Intelligent Manufacturing Summit held in Nanjing, a city in the eastern part of China's Jiangsu Province.

The plan, published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, is a long-term strategic task to develop intelligent manufacturing and generate new growth to improve the country's manufacturing sector.

A "two step" strategy and ten key tasks for intelligent manufacturing are listed in the blueprint.

The "two step" strategy for promoting intelligent manufacturing before 2025 is: firstly, by 2020, foundation and supporting capability for intelligent manufacturing will be enhanced significantly, and digital manufacturing for key areas of traditional manufacturing industry will be realized; secondly, till 2025, supporting system for intelligent manufacturing will be established and preliminary intelligent transformation for key sectors will be realized.

The plan calls for speeding up development in intelligent equipment and key common technologies, setting up intelligent manufacturing standards, expanding intelligent manufacturing trials, and promoting intelligent transformation in key sectors and small and medium-sized companies.

Promoting coordinated development of regional intelligent manufacturing and nurturing talents are also included in the plan.

In addition, the plan stresses that development of intelligent manufacturing is a long-term strategy.

Other key parts of the plan include enhancing the security controllable capability of key technology and equipment, beefing up supporting capability for bases, upgrading integrated application level, exploring new modes for cultivation and building beneficial development environment. With these key parts stressed, solid foundations will be laid for fostering new momentum of economic growth, developing new competitive advantages and building manufacturing power, according to the plan.

The World Intelligent Manufacturing Summit was held from Dec. 6 to 8 in Nanjing. Representatives of policy makers, industry organizations, research institutes and Fortune Global 500 companies from China, the United States, Germany, Switzerland and other countries attended the summit.



