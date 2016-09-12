Tallinn, Estonia, 2016-12-12 07:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



During the period 05/12/2016 - 09/12/2016 AS SEB Pank purchased in the name and on behalf of AS PRFoods the shares of AS PRFoods as market transactions as follows:



Date Amount Price per Share (eur) Sum (eur) 05/12/2016 2,249 0.3700 832.13 06/12/2016 2,410 0.3700 891.70 07/12/2016 2,503 0.3700 926.11 08/12/2016 2,100 0.3700 777.00 09/12/2016 2,857 0.3700 1,057.09 Total 12,119 0.3700 4,484.03



Accumulated total under the share buyback programme since 01/07/2014:



Amount of shares bought back Average Price per Share (eur) Cost in total (eur) 631,558 0.5524 348,878.12



The own shares buy-back programme is carried out in accordance with the resolutions of the General Meetings of shareholders of AS PRFoods held on 29/05/2014 and 26/05/2016 and the Commission Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 6033 800 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee