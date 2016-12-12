Tallinn, Estonia, 2016-12-12 07:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Consolidated financial results of PRFoods AS will be published in year 2017 as follows:



week 2 Turnover of 4th quarter and 12 months for 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- week 8 4th quarter results for 2016 and preliminary, unaudited results for 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- week 15 Audited results for 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- week 15 Turnover of 1st quarter and 3 months for 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- week 20 1st quarter and 3 months unaudited results for 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- week 28 Turnover of 2nd quarter and 6 months for 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- week 33 2nd quarter and 6 months unaudited results for 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- week 41 Turnover of 3rd quarter and 9 months for 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- week 46 3rd quarter and 9 months unaudited results for 2017 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Annual General Meeting is planned to take place on 30th May 2017. Time and location will be confirmed later.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 6033 800 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee