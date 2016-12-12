Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification

PRESS RELEASE: REGULATED INFORMATION

12 December 2016, 07:00 CET

Disclosure of a transparency notification

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major shareholdings)

Mechelen, Belgium, 12 December 2016 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or 'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), announces today in accordance with Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the 'Belgian Transparency Act'), that it received a transparency notification dated 8 December 2016 (the 'Notification'), indicating that as a result of the acquisition of voting securities on 7 December 2016, Sycomore Asset Management now holds 3.01% of the voting rights in Biocartis. As a result, it has crossed the notification threshold of 3%.

The Notification contains the following information:

Reason for the Notification : acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.



Notification by : a person that notifies alone.



Persons subject to the notification requirement : Sycomore Asset Management, 14 avenue Hoche, 75 008 Paris, France.



Transaction date : 7 December 2016.



Threshold that is crossed : 3%.



Denominator : 44,648,105.



Details of the Notification : Sycomore Asset Management holds 1,343,909 voting securities.



Additional information: Sycomore Asset Management holds the participation solely in the framework of its activities as management company of UCI and UCITS and discretionary mandates.

The Notification is available here (https://investors.biocartis.com/en/document-centre/notification-forms?f=f-556c601292268773173e446c) on the website of the Company.

Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act and the articles of association of the Company, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority ('FSMA') is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights in the Company held by such persons reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

More information:

Renate Degrave

Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

e-mail rdegrave@biocartis.com (mailto:rdegrave@biocartis.com)

tel +32 15 631 729

mobile +32 471 53 60 64

About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla platform in September 2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis has six oncology tests and two infectious disease tests on the market. More information: www.biocartis.com (http://www.biocartis.com/) . Press Photo Library available here (https://investors.biocartis.com/en/press-image-library). Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/biocartis_): @Biocartis_.

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors' current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

