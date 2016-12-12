ABN AMRO: ABN AMRO Press Release: Supervisors confirm a SREP requirement of 9.0% CET1 for 2017

Supervisors confirm a SREP requirement of 9.0% CET1 for 2017
The Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process ("SREP") resulted in a 9.0% CET1 requirement for 2017, in line with the preliminary announcement made on 16 November.
Following the full phase-in of the systemic risk buffer (from 1.5% in 2017 to 3.0% in 2019) and the capital conservation buffer (from 1.25% in 2017 to 2.5% in 2019) the fully loaded CET1 requirement is expected to increase to 11.75% in 2019.
At the end of the third quarter of 2016, ABN AMRO had a fully loaded CET1 of 16.6%.
ABN AMRO Press Office ABN AMRO Investor Relations
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com) investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6288900 +31 20 6282282
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ABN AMRO via Globenewswire