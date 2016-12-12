ABN AMRO: ABN AMRO Press Release: Supervisors confirm a SREP requirement of 9.0% CET1 for 2017

Supervisors confirm a SREP requirement of 9.0% CET1 for 2017



The Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process ("SREP") resulted in a 9.0% CET1 requirement for 2017, in line with the preliminary announcement made on 16 November.



Following the full phase-in of the systemic risk buffer (from 1.5% in 2017 to 3.0% in 2019) and the capital conservation buffer (from 1.25% in 2017 to 2.5% in 2019) the fully loaded CET1 requirement is expected to increase to 11.75% in 2019.



At the end of the third quarter of 2016, ABN AMRO had a fully loaded CET1 of 16.6%.

