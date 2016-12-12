

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar continued to be strong against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday, as crude oil prices rallied in Asian trades on news that OPEC and non-OPEC producers on Saturday reached their first deal since 2001 to cut oil output.



Crude oil for January delivery is currently up by 2.42 percent or $53.92 per barrel.



However, investors are also cautious ahead of Wednesday's monetary policy announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter-point.



Last Friday, the Canadian dollar rose 0.15 percent against the U.S. dollar, 1.22 percent against the yen, 0.63 percent against the euro, and 0.38 percent against the Australian dollar.



In the Asian trading, the Canadian dollar rose to nearly a 2-month high of 1.3114 against the U.S. dollar, nearly an 8-month high of 88.09 against the yen and nearly a 5-month high of 0.9759 against the Australian dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.3169, 87.37 and 0.9804, respectively. If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.30 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen, and 0.96 against the aussie.



Against the euro, the loonie advanced to a 1-1/2-year high of 1.3819 from last week's closing value of 0.9804. The loonie may test resistance around the 1.37 region.



Looking ahead, U.S. Federal budget balance report is due to be released at 2:00 pm ET.



