Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO), a biotechnology company focusing on the development and commercialisation of novel targeted therapeutics in haematology and oncology, announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Luigi Costa, will present an overview of the company at the DNB Healthcare Conference in Oslo on Thursday December 15, 2016. The presentation will include an overview of Betalutin® data recently presented at ASH as well as Nordic Nanovector's development strategy, key milestones and market opportunities. Mr. Costa will also provide a summary of the company's broader development strategy based on building a pipeline of innovative, targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

The presentation will take place at 09:00 CET and the slides presented will be made available on Nordic Nanovector's website (www.nordicnanovector.com), Investor Relations/Reports and Presentations/Presentations/2016.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is a biotech company focusing on the development and commercialisation of novel targeted therapeutics in haematology and oncology. The Company's lead clinical-stage product opportunity is Betalutin®, the first in a new class of Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to improve upon and complement current options for the treatment of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need and orphan drug opportunities, representing a growing market worth over $12 billion by 2018. Betalutin® comprises a tumour-seeking anti-CD37 antibody, lilotomab conjugated to a low intensity radionuclide (lutetium-177). The preliminary data has shown promising efficacy and safety profile in an ongoing Phase 1/2 study in a difficult-to-treat NHL patient population. The Company is aiming at developing Betalutin® for the treatment of major types of NHL with first regulatory submission anticipated in 1H 2019. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets, while exploring potential distribution agreements in selected geographies. The Company is committed to developing its ARC pipeline to treat multiple selected cancer indications. Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information is subject to the disclose requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

