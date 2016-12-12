Today is the First Trading day for SDRs in Unibet Group plc to be Traded Under the new Name Kindred Group plc.
PR Newswire
LONDON SW QW, Sweden, Dec 12, 2016
LONDON SW QW, Sweden, Dec 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
The new ticker is KIND SDB but the ISIN is the same SE000 787 1645.
New web site is www.kindredplc.com.
CONTACT:
For more information:
Inga Lundberg, Investor relations, +44 788 799 6116
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/first-trading-day-under-the-kindred-name,c2145178
The following files are available for download:
http://mb.cision.com/Main/824/2145178/601543.pdf