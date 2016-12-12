sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.12.2016 | 07:16
PR Newswire

First Trading day Under the Kindred Name

Today is the First Trading day for SDRs in Unibet Group plc to be Traded Under the new Name Kindred Group plc.

PR Newswire

LONDON SW QW, Sweden, Dec 12, 2016

LONDON SW QW, Sweden, Dec 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The new ticker is KIND SDB but the ISIN is the same SE000 787 1645.

New web site is www.kindredplc.com.

CONTACT:

For more information:
Inga Lundberg, Investor relations, +44 788 799 6116

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/first-trading-day-under-the-kindred-name,c2145178

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/824/2145178/601543.pdf

PDF


© 2016 PR Newswire