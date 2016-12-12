TomTom (TOM2) today announced that they have extended their partnership with SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to provide global coverage of TomTom's location-based capabilities for SAP® applications.

This is the first agreement with SAP that sees TomTom collaborating with SAP to provide geocoding and address validation capabilities across SAP's product portfolio on a global basis. This partnership will allow SAP to further expand its geocoding and address validation offerings in the Cloud and on premise, including solutions from SAP's Enterprise Information Management portfolio such as SAP Data Services and SAP HANA-based applications.

"It's great that not only are we continuing our relationship with SAP, but that we are expanding it too," explains Anders Truelsen, Managing Director of TomTom's Licensing Business Unit.

"Benefiting from the new spatial capabilities in SAP applications, SAP's customers can now start investing in and leveraging the power of location with the confidence provided by TomTom's address and geo content."

"Location awareness provides important additional information to companies that want to drive new innovations and business models from technologies like the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0. SAP is investing in a significant opportunity to enrich and add value to existing data natively, within SAP's solutions, and this agreement helps us realize these goals." said Philip On, VP Product Marketing, EIM solutions, SAP.

"By partnering with TomTom, we are committed to delivering strategic location based innovations which will underpin business growth in the future."

About TomTom

At TomTom (TOM2) our mission is to make technology so easy to use, that everyone can benefit from it. We created easy to use navigation devices, helping millions of people to get where they want to be. Today, we continue to simplify the complex, making technology more accessible for everyone. We have four customer facing business units: Consumer, Telematics, Automotive and Licensing.

We make easy to use navigation devices, sport watches and action cameras for consumers. We enable businesses with vehicles to more easily manage and improve fleet efficiency whilst increasing overall business performance with our Telematics solutions. We also offer a world leading real-time map platform that is powering innovative location based services and helping to make automated driving a reality for the automotive industry. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have over 4,600 employees and sell our products worldwide.

