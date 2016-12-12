

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced Monday that its pegpleranib Phase III clinical trial program in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration or nAMD or wet AMD did not meet the primary endpoint.



The company was announcing the initial topline results from two pivotal Phase III clinical studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of pegpleranib in combination with Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of nAMD.



Studies OPH1002 and OPH1003, sponsored by Ophthotech Corp., did not meet the primary endpoint of superiority for the pegpleranib and ranibizumab combination therapy, measured as best corrected visual acuity or BCVA in terms of additional letter gains over ranibizumab monotherapy.



The company said the pivotal Phase III studies did not show additional improvement in BCVA for pegpleranib and Lucentis (ranibizumab) combination treatment over standard of care Lucentis monotherapy.



Novartis said it continues to discover and develop next generation of treatment for nAMD patients with RTH258.



Vasant Narasimhan, Global Head, Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis, said, 'The key message from the data is that the proven efficacy of Lucentis monotherapy was not improved by the addition of pegpleranib. ..Novartis continues researching new treatment options for patients with nAMD, and we are looking forward to the phase III results of our next generation treatment RTH258.'



Data from the OPH1002 and OPH1003 studies, including secondary and exploratory efficacy endpoints, will be presented at a future medical meeting, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX