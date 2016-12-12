Ferratum Oyj / Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Bank Plc successfully places a EUR 25 million senior unsecured bond . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
- Successful refinancing of EUR 20 million bond of Ferratum Bank Plc
- Additional capital raised will fund further business growth
- New bond maturing in March 2020 runs with a floating rate coupon of 3 months Euribor plus a margin of 6.25 per cent
The Finnish Ferratum Group, a pioneer for mobile consumer loans, offers short-term consumer loans for private customers. Ferratum's customers can utilize digital media to apply for consumer credit in amounts varying between EUR 25 and EUR 5,000. Moreover, Ferratum offers successful small businesses installment loans with a term of six to twelve months. Managed by its founder Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has expanded rapidly since it was founded in 2005: Ferratum has more than 1.5 million active and former customers who have been granted one or more loans in the past and 4.3 million total user accounts in its database (as of 30 September 2016). Ferratum is represented in 23 markets.
