DJI Launches Xmas Promotion

Discounted Prices On Phantom Drones, Exclusive Osmo Bundle Offers

And Special Holiday Gifts With Phantom 4 Pro and Inspire 2 Purchases

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the world leader in unmanned aerial technology, Monday launched its Xmas Promotion featuring price reductions, free accessories with purchases and special holiday gifts.

Whether you are a content creator looking for the best stabilized handheld camera equipment to shoot your next online video or an experienced aerial photographer looking to take your skills to the next level, there is something for everyone to be excited about this holiday season.

DJI's Xmas Promotion will commence December 12, 2016 and will end at 4pm HK time January 5, 2017. The Phantom discount and Osmo bundle promotion will be available on http://campaign.dji.com/xmas, at authorized DJI dealers and in the Shanghai, Shenzhen, Seoul and Hong Kong DJI Flagship Stores.

The DJI Xmas Holiday Promotion features:

Price reductions on select Phantom drone models as detailed in the chart below (excluding Japan and China ).

and ). Free High Capacity Intelligent Battery with the purchase of the Osmo+ handheld stabilizer or free Intelligent Battery and Osmo Base with the purchase of the Osmo Mobile

with the purchase of the Osmo Mobile All DJI Care service plans are discounted by 12%. For more info and applicable countries, please visit http://store.dji.com/category/service.

The first 400 customers who purchase the recently released Phantom 4 Pro or Inspire 2 at store.dji.com/ will receive a special holiday gift which includes a DJI scarf and 3D Christmas card.

Pricing Details

Model

GBP Phantom 4 Original Price 1,289 Promotional Price 1,099 Phantom 3 Professional Original Price 1,049 Promotional Price 819 Phantom 3 Standard Original Price 509 Promotional Price 449

Above prices and offers may be subject to change without prior notice. For other countries,

please refer to http://campaign.dji.com/xmas for the local currencies.

Phantom 4 - Obstacle avoidance, intelligent tracking and computer vision, allowing you to experience a simplified flying experience



The Phantom 4 expands on previous generations of DJI's iconic Phantom line by adding new on-board intelligence that make piloting and shooting great shots simple through features like its Obstacle Sensing System, ActiveTrack and TapFly. It is the first consumer quadcopter to use highly advanced computer vision and sensing technology, which makes professional aerial imaging easier for everyone.

For more info: http://www.dji.com/phantom-4



Phantom 3 Professional - Smart, responsive and stable, enabling you to unleash your creativity



The Phantom 3 Professional makes flying remarkably easy so you can shoot like a pro. With GPS-assisted hover, Vision Positioning System, smart features such as Return-To-Home, Point of Interest, Follow Me and real-time flight data, capturing the perfect shot has never been easier. The Phantom 3 Professional is one of the most intelligent, ready-to-fly drone that allows you to unleash all sorts of creative possibilities.

For more info: http://www.dji.com/phantom-3-pro

Phantom 3 Standard - Remarkably intuitive and easy to use, allowing you to enjoy the thrill of flight



The Phantom 3 Standard makes flying fun and exciting with its powerful, responsive motors. Soar on the path you want, stop in place, speed up, or fly higher in an instant. From takeoff to landing, it's completely under your control while its onboard intelligent features does all the work, making it the most affordable and easy to fly consumer drone.

For more info: http://www.dji.com/phantom-3-standard

Osmo+ - Control your composition with zoom and capture smooth, cinematic videos



The Osmo+ allows you to capture motion without blur, action shots without shake and create the perfect video even on the move. It is DJI's first consumer handheld gimbal with an integrated zoom camera that empower users with a 7Ö zoom without sacrificing HD quality. This gives you more control over your composition than ever before, allowing you to frame the perfect shot.

For more info: http://www.dji.com/osmo-plus

Osmo Mobile - Turn your smartphone into a smart motion camera





The Osmo Mobile allows you to capture memories and share life's moments more easily than ever before by turning your smartphone into a motion camera. It can make every moment you shoot look smooth, professional and ready to share. With the DJI GO app, you can automatically track your subject, capture stunning motion timelapses or even stream your moment as it happens.

For more info: http://www.dji.com/osmo-mobile

Phantom 4 Pro - An intelligent, easy to use aerial platform for those who demand more from the camera

The Phantom 4 Pro offers a powerful imaging system for those who demand excellence from the camera. The camera packs a 1-inch 20-megapixel sensor and almost 12 stops of dynamic range to bring out levels of detail even in low-light. Enhanced features include sensing systems on the four sides that help it avoid obstacles, Landing Protection function and newly added subject tracking capabilities.

For more info: http://www.dji.com/phantom-4-pro

Inspire 2 - A ready-to-fly platform for professional filmmakers and video creators

The Inspire 2 takes everything that was good about the revolutionary Inspire 1 and improves it, with an upgraded camera system, dual intelligent battery, autonomous flight features and added sensors for better obstacle detection. An upgraded video transmission system is now capable of dual signal frequency and dual channel, streaming video from an onboard FPV camera and the main camera simultaneously, for better pilot and camera operator collaboration.

For more info: http://www.dji.com/inspire-2

