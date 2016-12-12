Digita is expanding its data center business with the acquisition of new facilities in Pasila.

"In response to strong growth in demand for our data center services, we have decided to expand our business by acquiring more facilities in the Pasila data communications hub," says Digita's CEO Juha-Pekka Weckström. "Our services are in particularly high demand among critical players who consider our location at the epicentre of data communications to be a key criterion," Weckström continues. "Customers appreciate Digita's services, which they find reliable and professional," he adds.

"In addition to a prime location, Digita can offer an excellent power supply, sophisticated cooling solutions and reliable processes. Digita's maintenance service secures the connections of the data centers in Pasila," explains COO Markus Ala-Hautala. "We are extremely pleased to be able to offer facilities to new operators," Ala-Hautala continues.

Digita's data center offers superior connections to practically everywhere in the world. Also located in Pasila, FICIX the Finnish Communication and Internet Exchange provides access to the services of all key operators. Digita's data center services meet the strictest security and availability criteria. The data center redundancy solutions secure the power supply in all circumstances. The energy efficiency of the data room, which is connected to the City of Helsinki's district cooling network, is very high.

Digita

Digita broadcasts radio and TV programmes reliably to all of Finland, every day of the year. Applying cutting-edge digital technology, we also develop and supply versatile Internet TV and radio services along with services based on our comprehensive network infrastructure. Our clients are media houses and mobile and broadband operators that provide the very best contents.

