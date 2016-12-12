

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer prices increased for the second straight month in November, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent year-over-year in November, slightly faster than the 0.3 percent climb in the previous month. In September, prices showed no variations.



The underlying inflation rate that excludes energy and non-processed food, held steady at 0.4 percent in November.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up 1.0 percent on year, while clothing and footwear prices dropped by 3.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent from October, when it grew by 0.2 percent.



