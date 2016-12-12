Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 56/2016 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 12 December 2016



Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 49



On 2 February 2016, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is executed under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 9 billion will be made in the period from 4 February 2016 to no later than 3 February 2017.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 49:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 40,060,213 7,506,910,487 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 December 2016 166,000 205.42 34,099,720 -------------------- 6 December 2016 160,000 207.09 33,134,400 -------------------- 7 December 2016 165,000 208.67 34,430,550 -------------------- 8 December 2016 165,000 210.21 34,684,650 -------------------- 9 December 2016 155,000 213.17 33,041,350 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 49 811,000 169,390,670 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 40,871,213 7,676,301,157 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 43,190,995 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 4.39% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Danske Bank



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=607924