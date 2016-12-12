

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the Swiss franc climbed against its major rivals in the early European session on Monday.



The franc strengthened to near an 8-month high of 114.19 versus the yen, compared to last week's closing value of 113.19.



The franc recovered to 1.0160 against the greenback and 1.2785 against the pound, from its early lows of 1.0199 and 1.2838, respectively.



The franc reversed from an early low of 1.0764 against the euro, rising back to 1.0738. The currency is on track to pierce its early weekly high of 1.0722.



If the franc extends rise, it may find resistance around 116.00 against the yen, 0.99 against the greenback, 1.26 against the pound and 1.06 against the euro.



