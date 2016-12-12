Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Growing at a CAGR of 10% During 2016 to 2021

PUNE, India, December 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market size is estimated to grow from USD 18.52 billion in 2016 to USD 29.84 billion by 2021, at an estimated CAGR of 10% led by the managed services segment while APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The cloud ERP market is driven by factors, such as, increasing need for creating efficiency across the enterprise and elimination of inefficient processes & data redundancy, along with a rising demand for ERP solutions and services from Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Organizations are rapidly growing their partnership networks to deploy such cloud ERP solutions across the globe. Thus, the managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the professional services segment is expected to have the largest market size in 2016.

The finance cloud ERP function segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increased adoption of such solutions &services in financial accounting, assets management, investments, and cash flow management activities.

The report includes the study of key players offering cloud ERP solutions, such as, Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Infor (U.S.), Sage Software, Inc. (U.K.), Epicor Software Corporation (U.S.), Intacct Corporation (U.S.), Financialforce.com (U.S.), Plex Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and Ramco Systems (India).

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to increasing awareness and adoption of such solutions and services amongst enterprises, operating across various industry verticals in the region. Furthermore, North America is expected to have the largest market size in 2016.

