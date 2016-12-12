

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer prices continued its declining trend in November, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Monday.



The consumer price index dropped 0.5 percent year-over-year in November, slightly slower than October's 0.6 percent stable rate of decrease . The measure has been falling since January.



Transport costs slid 1.3 percent annually in November and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages went down by 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, utility costs grew 0.2 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices remained flat in November, after a 0.2 percent rise in the preceding month.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, decreased 0.8 percent yearly and by 0.1 percent monthly in November.



