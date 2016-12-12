At the request of Catella AB, the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier is to cease. As from December 19, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



The last day of trading will be on December 16, 2016.



Short name: CAT A ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0000188500 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 62547 ---------------------------- Short name: CAT B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0000188518 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 62559 ----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.