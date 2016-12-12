sprite-preloader
5,715 Euro
-1,00 %
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, December 12

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAndy Parker
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusAndy Parker - Chief Executive
b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Andy Parker - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£4.75520,000
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
20,000 Ordinary shares

£4.755
e)Date of the transaction
Andy Parker2016-12-12
08.11 UTC
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

© 2016 PR Newswire