

WHITEHOUSE STATION (dpa-AFX) - Merck Inc. (MRK) and Eisai Inc. (ESALY.PK) today announced new interim data investigating Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda or pembrolizumab, in combination with Eisai's microtubule dynamics inhibitor, Halaven or eribulin, in patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).



The single-arm, multi-center phase 1b/2 study is investigating the combination of Keytruda with Halaven Injection in 21-day cycles in 95 patients with metastatic TNBC who had previously been treated with up to two lines of chemotherapy.



The primary endpoint of the phase 1b portion of the study is to assess the safety and tolerability of the combination. For the phase 2 portion of the study, the primary endpoint is investigator-assessed ORR and secondary endpoints include progression-free survival, overall survival and duration of response as well as efficacy in a subset of patients with PD-L1-positive tumors.



Findings presented during the 2016 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium or SABCS were based on interim data from 39 evaluable patients and showed an overall response rate or ORR of 33.3 percent, with one complete response and 12 partial responses.



According to Merck and Eisai, ORR was similar between PD-L1-positive and -negative cohorts. Halaven and Keytruda are not approved for use in combination.



Halaven or eribulin mesylate Injection is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer who have previously received at least two chemotherapeutic regimens for the treatment of metastatic disease.



'This initial evaluation of the combination of Keytruda and Halaven is encouraging and represents an important part of our multi-pronged effort to bring forward new potential approaches for patients with this type of cancer,' said Roger Dansey, senior vice president and therapeutic area head, oncology late-stage development of Merck Research Laboratories said.



