

Elderstreet VCT plc 12 December 2016 Offer for Subscription



The board of Elderstreet VCT plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has today published a prospectus (the 'Prospectus') relating to an offer for subscription in respect of new ordinary shares (the 'Offer').



The Offer will open on 12 December 2016. In respect of the 2016/17 tax year, the Offer will close at 10.00 a.m. on 5 April 2017 and, in respect of the 2017/18 Tax Year, it will close at 4.00 p.m. on 1 May 2017 (unless extended or fully subscribed earlier). The Offer is seeking to raise up to £10 million, with an option to extend the Offer to no more than £20 million.



Under the terms of the Offer, Elderstreet Investments Limited (the 'Manager') will receive a promoter's fee from the Company of up to 5.5% of the amount applied for; from this the Manager will pay all of the costs and expenses (including commissions) of the Offer and will contribute to such costs should they exceed the promoter fee actually received. This arrangement falls within the related party listing rule 11.1.10R as issued by FCA



A downloadable version of the Prospectus will be available shortly from www.elderstreet.com. The Prospectus will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Elderstreet VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



0286714R9



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX