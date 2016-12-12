Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2016) - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Minera Valle Central ("MVC"), the Company's 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile, has successfully met the completion tests set out in the $64.4 million finance agreement under which phase one of the Cauquenes project was financed.

The completion tests included mechanical completion, production, costs, commercial and environmental compliance targets, which have all been met and certified by the lender's independent technical consultant.

Rob Henderson, Amerigo's President and CEO, stated "Meeting the banks' completion tests is an important milestone and demonstrates our ability to realize the potential of the Cauquenes deposit. MVC is now strongly positioned to move on to the next phase of expansion, particularly in the face of stronger copper prices."

MVC produces copper concentrates by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine in Chile. Amerigo started production from the higher grade Cauquenes historic tailings deposit in September 2015, extending MVC's life to at least 2037. Production has ramped up to approximately 60 million pounds copper per year with cash cost dropping to less than US$1.60 per pound copper in the most recent financial quarter.

Engineering studies on the historic Cauquenes tailings material in 2016 have confirmed that recovery rates can be increased with additional flotation capacity and MVC's copper production could be increased to 87 million pounds per year at a cash cost of US$1.40/lb. The second phase of the Cauquenes expansion project will consist of the installation of additional flotation cells and associated plant with an estimated capital cost of US$30.0 million. This expansion may be carried out in a series of stages, depending on financing.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. produces copper and molybdenum under a long term partnership with the world's largest copper producer, Codelco, by means of processing fresh and historic tailings from the world's largest underground copper mine, El Teniente, near Santiago, Chile. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX

For further information, please contact:

Rob Henderson, President and CEO (604) 697-6203 Aurora Davidson, Executive Vice President and CFO (604) 697-6207

